Previous Mps Of Gurdaspur Betrayed People, Says Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurdaspur (Punjab), May 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday campaigned for the Gurdaspur Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, Shery Kalsi, and said previous MPs here betrayed the people.

While addressing a public meeting at Qadian town, Mann said none of the previous MPs of Gurdaspur belong to this seat.“They were selfish and ignorant who only worked for themselves and their families.” Mann said,“This time you have a chance to correct your past mistakes. Shery Kalsi is your own son. He knows the people here and their problems. Make him win, after becoming an MP you can go to his house and get your work done. Unlike previous MPs who disappeared after winning from here.” Mann slammed the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa. He said the Congress murdered Bajwa's dream of becoming the Chief Minister and he blames“this for this”. Taking a jibe at Bajwa as his brother is in the BJP.“Bajwa's house is the only house in Punjab in which the flags of both the BJP and the Congress are hoisted. There is only a distance of a few stairs between the two parties in that house.” Mann also slammed the Sukhbir Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal, saying he's a person who lives in air-conditioned rooms.“He goes out after asking the temperature. When the outside temperature is 30-32 degrees Celsius, he takes out his Punjab Bachao Yatra for two hours. How will such people understand the pain and suffering of the common people.” He said in reality Pratap Bajwa and Sukhbir Badal behave like that of kings and princes. Reiterating his commitment towards the farmers and agriculture, Mann said the development of the farmers of Punjab is his first priority.