13-Year-Old Girl Fights Wilson's Disease, Liver Failure & Hepatitis A To Live

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) In a case of medical marvel, a 13-year-old girl has fought all odds against Wilson's disease (a rare inherited condition), hepatitis A, and liver failure to live.

The girl, Radha, was first presented to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) seven years ago, in 2017, with a liver problem, swelling in her stomach, and swelling in her legs, which was diagnosed as Wilson's disease.

It is a rare genetic disease that leads to the accumulation of copper levels in several organs, especially the liver, brain, and eyes.

She was under treatment and her condition was controlled via diet and medication.

But her condition deteriorated when hepatitis A dealt a deadly blow to her already damaged liver, leading to acute chronic liver failure in March this year.

"Radha's body turned like a battlefield as her illness worsened at an alarming rate. Her jaundice, accompanied by skyrocketing bilirubin levels (44), was a clear sign of failing liver function," said Dr. Naresh Bansal, Senior Gastroenterologist at SGRH.

Further, the subtle development of hepatic encephalopathy (loss of brain function) sent her into a state of altered consciousness.

Making the situation much worse, she also suffered catastrophic upper gastrointestinal blood vomiting where she was put on life support.

The family was advised to consider a liver transplant as a life-saving option, and her mother decided to give up a portion of her liver.

The transplant was successfully done in a 12-hour-long surgery led by Dr. Ushast Dhir, Director of liver transplant and hepatobiliary Surgery.

Radha opened her eyes on the second day after the liver transplant, said Dr. Ushast.

"It was the toughest case to make it possible for a young patient with Wilson disease to get the success of this transplant. It was difficult to counsel the family, briefing the importance of a liver transplant which was the only way to save her life.

"The child was critical and a living donor liver transplant had to be performed in the perfect time frame," he added.

"The girl has recovered very well and now is back home with siblings and getting ready to go back to school after summer vacation," the doctor said.