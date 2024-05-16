Industrial Safety Leader Announces Expansion Sending Shares Higher

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) News of a new contract between this global safety technology leader and its southern California channel partner is sending shares higher in early morning trade. Global connected safety technology leader %BlacklineSafety

(TSX: $BLN) announced in a press release today the signing of a new contract to provide G7c devices and services to a California-based major U.S. utility provider. Valued at over $1.5 million, the contract is a collaboration between Blackline Safety and one of its U.S. channel partners, and the utility provider has already started rolling out the devices across their organization.

The purchases of 1,000 G7c wearable devices will be to protect utility providers' lone workers. The award-winning wearable G7c device features an SOS latch, fall and no motion detection, and real-time connectivity-providing a critical lifeline in case of emergency.

Using Internet of Things technology, Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts.