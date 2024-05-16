FIFA Council Granted Qatar's Proposal To Host Arab Cup In 2025, 2029, 2033

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Doha – Asdaf News:

At its 74th Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Council granted the State of Qatar's proposal to host the Arab Cup in 2025, 2029, and 2033.

The FIFA Council affirmed in a statement posted on its official website that it has approved the Qatar Football Association's (QFA) proposal to host the three tournament editions once more following its successful hosting of the 2021 edition. Additionally, the Council determined that the next three editions would take place in December of the previously indicated years.

Given the necessity for such competitions in the Arab world and the availability of integrated infrastructure and success elements for holding tournaments in Qatar, QFA had shown interest in serving as the event's host under the auspices of FIFA and the Arab Federation.

The State of Qatar holds a major position in the world arena of organising sporting events and tournaments. The most notable ones were the U-23 AFC Asian Cup, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in which 32 nations took part, and the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which took place in January and February of 2024.

FIFA had announced that Qatar will host five editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup from 2025 to 2029, with the participation of 48 team for the first time in its history.

Qatar has an integrated sport infrastructure with a modern transportation network to smoothly facilitate the arrival of fans and attendance of matches, enabling fans to attend more than one match per day.(QNA)

