Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko Pays Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, whois on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs inBaku, Azernews reports.
President Aleksandr Lukashenko paid tribute to Azerbaijaniheroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country's independenceand territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the EternalFlame monument.
