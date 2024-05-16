               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko Pays Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs


5/16/2024 10:10:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, whois on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs inBaku, Azernews reports.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko paid tribute to Azerbaijaniheroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country's independenceand territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the EternalFlame monument.

AzerNews

