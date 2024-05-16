After Ram Temple, Monument Honouring Sita Will Be Built By PM, Says HM Shah In Sitamarhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during an election campaign in Bihar's Sitamarhi District on Thursday that just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got the Ram Temple made in Ayodhya a monument dedicated to Sita would be built in her birthplace.

“PM Modi completed the work of building a grand temple of Ramlalla in Ayodhya. Now the work of building a great monument at the birthplace of Ma Sita remains.

“Those who kept themselves away from Ramlalla's temple cannot build this monument. Only PM Modi and BJP can build a monument dedicated to her life. We will also connect Janakpur and Sitamarhi through the Ramayana circuit,” HM Shah said at the rally.

HM Shah also targeted Lalu Prasad Yadav and said the RJD chief was supporting the Congress to make his son the chief minister of Bihar.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav is sitting in the lap of the Congress which always opposes the backward and extremely backward people of the country, due to his vested interest. He wants to make his son the chief minister of Bihar. Lalu Prasad Yadav is known for Jungle Raj in Bihar. I want to ask people whether they want Jungle Raj or Development Raj. Can Lalu & company do development here? Only Narendra Modi can take Bihar forward,” he said.

“Instead of lathis, PM Modi has given 'Made in India' smartphones in the hands of the youths of Bihar with the cheapest data. But these INDIA bloc members want to take Bihar back to the lantern era,” he said.

He also claimed that PM Modi had introduced 27 per cent OBC reservation in all examinations.

“Before the arrival of PM Modi at the Centre, OBCs did not get reservations in central institutions. He facilitated 27 per cent reservation in all examinations,” HM Shah said.

He also claimed that Naxalism had been completely uprooted from Bihar, Jharkhand and other states in the country.

“During the Congress' rule Naxalism spread in Bihar and Jharkhand. After the arrival of PM Modi at the Centre, Naxalism ended in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. There is a little left in Chhattisgarh, but we will eliminate Naxalism from there in the next two years and this is Modi's guarantee,” he said.

“During the pandemic, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi opposed the Corona vaccine and said that it is a 'Modi vaccine'. They appealed to the people to avoid taking the Corona vaccine,” he alleged.

“It is good that the people of Bihar did not listen and now, everyone is vaccinated here,” he added.

He also said that the BJP has taken the responsibility to restart the Riga Sugar Mill of Sitamarhi.

“The British era sugar mill has been closed for the last five years. Its sugar was sent to Gujarat as well. I want to assure the people of Sitamarhi that the Modi government's cooperative department will reopen this sugar mill. With this, ethanol, sugar and jaggery will be produced here and its profit will go directly into the accounts of the farmers of Riga,” he assured.