SAP Concur Announces Leadership Changes in EMEA

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) SAP Concur, the world’s leading integrated travel, expense, and invoice management brand, has announce two leadership changes in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

After two successful years, Gabriele Indrieri will shift from Managing Director for SAP Concur EMEA to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Indrieri brings more than 20 years of experience in consulting and cloud companies, with a proven track record of leading sales teams and supporting customers on their digital journeys. Prior to his promotion, Indrieri held several leadership positions at SAP Concur, including Managing Director for Italy and Greece, and Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA South.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity and a great honor,” comments Indrieri. “I’m eager to undertake this new challenge as Chief Revenue Officer. Together, with our diverse and creative teams across EMEA, we will continue to build and strengthen relationships with customers to help improve their digital transformation paths. Technological support has always been our distinctive SAP Concur approach and innovation is at the heart of our integrated solution. A great example is Artificial Intelligence (A.I), which we were pioneers in the Travel and Expense (T&E) sector and have been successfully using for more than 10 years – it’s great to see how our smart solutions and innovative offerings continue to grow and succeed globally."

In addition, SAP Concur has also announced the appointment of João Carvalho as Managing Director in Southern Europe (Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Turkey) the Middle East, and Africa. Carvalho brings over 15 years of experience in software and technology consultancy to this role. He has held various leadership positions at SAP Iberia, including Head of Solution Sales and Business Development, and possesses a deep understanding of the EMEA market.

“I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and lead the talented EMEA team at SAP Concur. I look forward to expanding my responsibilities in the Middle East and Africa regions, which combined with Southern Europe, offer a unique and diverse landscape with a rich history and a promising future based on innovation. By working alongside the SAP Concur team, we will continue to support the region’s digital transformation journey. A special thanks to Gabriele Indrieri and the SAP Concur leadership for their trust and the opportunity to take on this new career adventure,” adds Carvalho.

Indrieri and Carvalho are committed to building strong customer relationships and driving the adoption of SAP Concur's Travel & Expense cloud solutions. They will leverage their experience and expertise to help businesses across EMEA streamline expense management processes, gain valuable insights into spending, and achieve their digital transformation goals.





