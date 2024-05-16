Kuwaiti Official Stresses Importance Of GCC Housing Committee Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 16 (KUNA) -- The Acting Director General of Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) Rashed Al-Enezi stressed on Thursday the importance of the 22nd edition of the GCC Housing Ministers' meeting in Doha.

In a statement to (KUNA), Al-Enezi said that the conferees discussed several topics listed on the committee's agenda, including the joint Gulf housing action plan for the years 2024-2030 and the initiatives that were worked on by the relevant committees.

They meeting also addressed housing information rules, the GCC award in the field of housing, and the unified general rules for real estate owners.

The attendees agreed that Kuwait would host, in May 2025, the third Gulf Housing Week under the slogan (Community Housing) and the activities it includes.

In conclusion, the GCC Housing Ministers approved a number of recommendations related to housing affairs in the Gulf counties, Al-Enezi noted.

In this regard, the Kuwaiti official expressed his thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar for its good organization and generosity.

The 22nd meeting of the Committee of Ministers concerned with housing affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries began Thursday, in the Qatari capital, Doha, with the participation of the State of Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti delegation included the Deputy Director-General for Planning and Design Affairs, Eng. Nasser Khuraibet, the Director of the General Director's Office, Youssef Al-Azmi, the Director of the Design Department, Eng. Nasser Al-Saeed, the Director of the Public Relations and Media Department, Ahmed Al-Shatti, and the Head of the Project Development Department in the Investment Sector and Private Sector Projects. Abbas Al-Mousawi and Public Relations Officer Jarrah Al-Zikrullah. (end)

sss











MENAFN16052024000071011013ID1108221871