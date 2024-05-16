Amir's Representative Meets Saudi Crown Prince During Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud on sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit on Thursday.

During the meeting, the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples were reviewed.

The two sides addressed ways to develop the existing partnership and means of supporting it at various levels for serving the two countries' common interests and enhancing cooperation in all fields.

Latest developments on the regional and international arenas were also discussed. (end)

