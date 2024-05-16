Rain In Mumbai, Thane Brings Respite From Rising Temperature IMD Issues Orange Alert For These Districts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai Weather Alert: A day after dust storm, Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan on Thursday received heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder and gusty winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Jalgoan, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur Satara weather department has also issued yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.\"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (50- 60 kmph), hail and at isolated places are very likely,\" said IMD in a forecast have also been issued for Navi Mumbai and Thane till 6pm.

The latest weather update reads that rain bands are moving west, thunderstorm has intensified from the ghats, giving moderate to heavy rain in Thane and Navi Mumbai for the next hour.



