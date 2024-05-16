Russian education minister criticizes awful Eurovision

(MENAFN) Russia's Education Minister, Sergey Kravtsov, voiced his disapproval of the Eurovision Song Contest, specifically criticizing the inclusion of non-binary performers in this year's event. Kravtsov's remarks came during a plenary session of the State Duma, where he expressed his concerns about the impact of such displays on traditional upbringing and education in the country.



The 68th edition of Eurovision, held in Malmo, Sweden, showcased artists from 37 countries, with Switzerland's non-binary contestant Nemo clinching the top spot with their performance of "The Code." Croatia secured second place, followed by Ukraine in third. Notably, Russia did not participate in the contest.



While Kravtsov admitted to not watching the entire show, he received clips from the event that led him to label it as "terrible." He emphasized the perceived threat to the traditional system of education and upbringing, lamenting what he viewed as the erosion of fundamental human values exemplified by Eurovision's final performances.



