Changex Launches Multi-Region Community Fund To Celebrate The Power Of Play On Inaugural International Day Of Play

(MENAFN- Pressat) ChangeX, the community engagement platform, has launched a US$500,000 fund, with support from the LEGO Foundation, to celebrate the power of play on the first ever International Day of Play on June 11.



Earlier this year, the UN General Assembly adopted an official International Day of Play, signalling the importance of play for the holistic development of children. The adoption of this new international awareness day followed advocacy work by a global network of organisations, including the LEGO Foundation, the LEGO Group and ChangeX.

The new US$500,000 fund aims to support as many children as possible to engage in creative play on the first ever International Day of Play...and beyond. It is open to applications from six countries: Denmark, Mexico, South Africa, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Individuals, community groups, schools, non-profit organisations and other groups can apply for funding to host a play-related event on, or around, June 11. Alternatively, there's funding available to start one of four proven play ideas.

The ideas on offer include OpenSeat Playful Feasts, which facilitates connections between children and their caregivers through playful and conversation-focused meals, and KABOOM!, which supports communities to turn everyday places into play spaces.

The new fund builds on ChangeX's ongoing partnership with the LEGO Foundation. To date, ChangeX has launched 16 community play funds across 9 countries with the LEGO Foundation's support, funding 836 community play projects and benefitting almost 155,000 children.

“At ChangeX, we really believe in the power of play and its ability to build confidence and support children to develop critical life skills. This international fund marks an exciting opportunity for communities across six countries to celebrate the power of play,” said Niamh McKenna, co-founder and head of impact at ChangeX.“We're proud to be part of the global network of organisations that advocated for the first ever International Day of Play, and we're delighted to be able to mark the day through our continued partnership with the LEGO Foundation.”



Sidsel Marie Kristensen, CEO of the LEGO Foundation said:“Play is the superpower of children, but not all children experience the benefits of learning through play. The challenge for all of us is to make play a part of every child's reality. An International Day of Play is an important recognition of a child's right to play.”

Applications to the International Day of Play Community Fund will close on June 11. With the LEGO Foundation's support, ChangeX will launch more community play funds later this year.

About ChangeX

ChangeX is a community engagement platform designed to get funding and resources directly into the hands of ordinary people to lead impactful projects in their neighbourhoods.

ChangeX was established in 2015. It works with social innovators to scale proven solutions to environmental, economic and social issues and partners with companies and foundations to support local communities with the necessary funding. Its funders include Microsoft, Accenture and the LEGO Foundation, among others.

ChangeX is an international non-profit organisation, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teams based across Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.



About the LEGO Foundation

The LEGO Foundation aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow; a mission that it shares with the LEGO Group. The LEGO Foundation is dedicated to building a future where learning through play empowers children to become creative, engaged, lifelong learners. Its work is about re-defining play and re-imagining learning. In collaboration with thought leaders, influencers, educators and parents the LEGO Foundation aims to equip, inspire and activate champions for play.