Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3152278 MANAMA -- The 33rd regular session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level begin an agenda dominated by Israeli occupation aggression.
3152251 MANAMA -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, receives top UAE officials on Arab Summit margins.
3152227 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti woman has played a substantial role in the State of Kuwait's progress, says Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
3152222 KUWAIT -- Minister of Public Works and Minister of Municipality Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan highlightes role of Kuwaiti women as a partner in construction of modern Kuwait.
3152220 KUWAIT -- Minister of Social Affairs, Labor, Family Affairs and Childhood and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah says Kuwaiti women have an important role in society.
3152209 KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil lost 53 cents Wednesday to reach USD 84.55 per barrel compared with USD 85.08 pb the day before. (end)
