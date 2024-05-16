Kuwait Amir Representative Receives UAE Vice President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received on Thursday the UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum Al-Nahyan on sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit.

He also hosted Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidency Diwan.

The Kuwaiti and UAE sides explored the deep-rooted and historic relatios between the two countries and peoples, means of boosting the close ties and issues on the regional and international arenas.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying the Representative of His Highness the Amir. (pickup previous)

