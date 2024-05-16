China pledges support for peace in Bosnia, Herzegovina at UN Security Council

(MENAFN) In a statement delivered during a Security Council briefing focused on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), affirmed China's commitment to playing a constructive role in upholding peace and stability in the region. Emphasizing the significance of unity, mutual trust, and harmonious cooperation among Bosnia and Herzegovina's diverse ethnic groups, Geng underscored the pivotal role of these elements in fostering economic growth and social stability within the nation.



Expressing apprehension over persisting challenges to the country's national reconciliation efforts, Geng highlighted the detrimental impact of actions and rhetoric that exacerbate ethnic tensions and undermine national unity. In this context, he urged the international community, particularly the European Union and Western Balkan countries, to continue their support for Bosnia and Herzegovina while advocating for a balanced and prudent approach to promote reconciliation among all communities.



Central to China's stance is the imperative to refrain from taking sides, imposing unilateral solutions, or interfering in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Geng reiterated the importance of respecting the country's sovereignty and autonomy in addressing internal challenges and advancing reconciliation efforts.



Regarding the role of the High Representative and the application of "Bonn powers," Geng reiterated China's unwavering position, expressing concern over recent controversies surrounding the appointment of the High Representative and the exercise of these powers. Criticizing the amendments to Bosnia and Herzegovina's election laws made by High Representative Christian Schmidt in March, Geng highlighted the resulting internal tensions and divisions generated by these actions.



Moreover, Geng pointed out violations of the consultative system outlined in the Dayton Peace Agreement, particularly concerning foreign policy conduct, which has faced challenges.

MENAFN16052024000045015839ID1108220973