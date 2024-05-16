America says that Ukraine capable of deciding about discussions with Russia

(MENAFN) During a press conference in Kiev, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Ukraine's autonomy in determining the initiation of peace negotiations with Russia. Blinken's remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the two countries and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's recent enactment of legislation barring direct communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Addressing reporters alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Blinken emphasized that decisions regarding peace talks rest solely with Ukraine, emphasizing that the United States and other nations will respect and support Ukraine's sovereign choices. He underscored that the responsibility for determining the timeline and conditions for negotiations lies squarely with the Ukrainian government.



Blinken attributed the lack of progress in resolving the conflict to Russia's reluctance to engage in genuine dialogue. He asserted that if Russian President Putin demonstrated a sincere commitment to negotiations, Ukraine would respond accordingly. However, Blinken criticized Moscow's actions, stating that Russia's behavior continues to undermine prospects for peaceful resolution.



In response to Blinken's remarks, Russian officials have maintained their readiness to engage in peace talks, provided that ground realities are acknowledged. Reference was made to the incorporation of four former Ukrainian territories into Russia in 2022, following referendums conducted in the regions of Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye.



As tensions persist and diplomatic efforts continue, Blinken's statements underscore the delicate balance between Ukraine's sovereignty and the international community's support for peaceful resolution. The path to negotiations remains fraught with challenges, as both sides navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and entrenched positions in pursuit of a lasting peace agreement.

