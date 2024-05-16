Two Intruders Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled In North Kashmir's Tangdhar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two unidentified intruders were killed after an Infiltration bid was foiled on Thursday in Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that two intruders were trying to sneak this part of the fence security forces challenged them to return back, however they refused, resulting into exchange of fire, the officer said.ADVERTISEMENT
During firefight two bodies were seen lying on the other side of the fence, the officer added.
