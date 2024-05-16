Chilterns Neuro Centre Celebrates Record-Breaking Festival Of Running

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hundreds of runners basked in glorious sunshine on Sunday, as well as their own glory, as they pounded the pavements of Prestwood for the Chilterns Neuro Centre's annual festival of running – Run Prestwood.

The event attracted a record 263 runners of various ages and skill levels, featuring a 10k race, a 5k fun run, and a 2k race specifically for children.

Another record to be smashed was the amount the event raised for the Chilterns Neuro Centre – an incredible £10,300 – which will go towards life-changing services for people with neurological conditions. Previously the Chilterns MS Centre, the Wendover-based charity rebranded in 2023 when it opened up its services to people affected by Parkinson's and strokes.

“Today's race was not just a celebration of physical endurance, but a testament to the supportive nature of our community,” said Danielle Medd, Community and Events Fundraising Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre.“We are immensely grateful to every participant, supporter, volunteer and sponsor who made it such a wonderful success.”

The women's 10k race was won by Helen Mulhall of Bearbrook Running Club with a time of 42m 19s, and the men's 10k race was won for the second year in a row by Adam Shute of Chiltern Harriers Athletic Club with a time of 35m 41s. One record not to be broken was the course record as Adam missed out on equalling his previous year's time by just one second.



The Chilterns Neuro Centre extends its deepest gratitude to its sponsors, whose contributions were instrumental in making the event possible. Special thanks go to Jeremy Swan Estate Agent for their event sponsorship, Prestwood Gym and Fitness Centre for hosting, and the students of Bucks New University who provided much-appreciated pre- and post-race massages. Appreciation is also extended to Tesco in Amersham and Morrisons in Aylesbury for the goody bags, and Prestwood Stores for the water bottles.

The Rotary Club of Great Missenden and District and the 41 Club deserve a tremendous thank you for providing essential teams of marshals and volunteers. Their dedication ensured the safety and smooth running of the event for all participants.

To see the full list of finishers or to find out more about the work of the Chilterns Neuro Centre, visit chilternsneurocentre