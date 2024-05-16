Swatchbox Completes Acquisition Of Material Sample Platform Clubdesign In Expansion Of European Offering

(MENAFN- Pressat) LONDON – Swatchbox, an Anguleris brand, has completed the acquisition of ClubDesign, a material research and sampling company based in Belgium.

The acquisition will integrate ClubDesign's team, technology, and audience with the Swatchbox platform, further cementing the leadership of the Swatchbox brand in Europe and providing the former ClubDesign audience with immediate benefits from the ever-expanding global Swatchbox network.

ClubDesign's Co-founder, Morgan Wirtz, shared his excitement about the acquisition, saying, "Joining forces with Swatchbox presents a tremendous opportunity to further enhance our platform and expand our reach across Europe. We are excited to join the Swatchbox team in streamlining material selection processes and providing valuable solutions to architects and designers across Europe.”

“The ClubDesign team clearly shares in the vision we have at Swatchbox for the future of sampling,” said Benjamin Glunz, Founder and CEO of Swatchbox.“By adding their energy, insight, and platform to Swatchbox, we're confident that we'll be able to further enhance the value that Swatchbox brings to the European market and beyond.”

The Swatchbox and ClubDesign teams can be found at Clerkenwell Design Week from 21-23 May 2024 at the Swatchbox Sample Gallery in St. James Church Garden at 3 Sans Walk in London.

To learn more about Swatchbox and what the addition of the ClubDesign team means for the future of sustainable sampling in Europe, request a demo .

About Swatchbox®

Swatchbox, an Anguleris brand, is the premier sample fulfillment service for building product manufacturers. With proprietary software designed by insiders of the design community, Swatchbox helps manufacturers improve product sales and brand affinity by delivering material samples to the design community with speed, intelligence, and style. Learn more and join Swatchbox at .



About ClubDesign

ClubDesign is an innovative platform for material research and sample requests throughout Europe. ClubDesign's objective is to enable architects to select materials seamlessly and order samples from multiple suppliers, receiving them overnight. The platform aims to streamline the sampling process for manufacturers, architects, and designers, offering a centralized approach to material selection with an option to return the samples after use. ClubDesign is now part of Swatchbox, an Anguleris brand. Learn more at .