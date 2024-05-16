Siemens To Boost Digitalisation And Sustainability In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) is one of the main platforms for different stakeholders, governmental bodies, private sector representatives, and CEOs to gather. Qatar is now in the position of connecting the world as people are coming from all over the world here and the country is rapidly transforming into an extraordinary hub with a promising outlook that builds on a strong economic foundation, future-ready infrastructure, said a senior official on the sidelines of QEF.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Siemens in Qatar and CEO of Smart Infrastructure of Siemens in the Middle East said, Qatar is a promising market and offers investment opportunity and it is good to collaborate with the Qatari stakeholders from different spectrum.“We believe in this market, so we are trying to create some value proposition for Qatari market as Siemens. Qatar will keep on investing internally and the country has learned a lot in the last 10 years and the next era to invest is going to be in sustainability and digitalisation.”

Discussing forthcoming initiatives in Qatar, Ozdemir highlighted that the majority of the projects that Siemens will concentrate on will be associated with the country's transformation and digitalisation. This necessitates the implementation of new IoT technologies, sensor development, and the creation of numerous digital touchpoints for data collection. The collected data will then be analysed to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds. The oil & gas sector is calling for scaling up. Therefore, these projects will be our primary focus as we aim to contribute to the digitalisation efforts.

“As Siemens, we are proud to have been a part of Qatar's journey for over half a century, witnessing the nation become a global connector. Our investments in the Qatari market are substantial and are driven not just by the major events hosted here, but also by the country's digital transformation and sustainability initiatives. We remain committed to further investing in this growth,” he stated.

Highlighting instances of how Siemens is implementing technology centered on industry, infrastructure, and transport in Qatar, Ozdemir stated,“We are managing the tram operations in Education City, a significant achievement and the inaugural tram system in Qatar, providing sustainable transportation. We even transported 124,000 fans during the World Cup, demonstrating our substantial contribution.

In terms of infrastructure, Qatar boasts sustainable cities such as Msheireb and Lusail. Siemens has made significant contributions to these new campuses and city infrastructures through initiatives like energy efficiency projects, building management systems, fire safety systems, and the integration of buildings. We have also established data analytics to optimise the operational costs of managing these buildings in Qatar. Furthermore, Siemens has made substantial contributions to the software industry in Qatar, particularly in crowd management. We have collaborated with Tasmu and the respective ministries to develop systems and integrate data from Ooredoo, Uber, and Karwa, resulting in predictive crowd management solutions,” he added. The representative elaborated on how Siemens' digital solutions are instrumental in realising the Smart Qatar Vision.“We perceive this vision as a two-pronged approach - the first being digital transformation, and the second, sustainability. Siemens is heavily investing in AI technology and is collaborating with numerous global companies to expedite its development. Various software solutions are being employed to facilitate the integration of artificial intelligence into our systems.”

Ozdemir added,“We are utilising the 'Industrial Metaverse', a digital realm that mirrors and simulates real-world factories, cities, grids, and transportation systems. This is a crucial component that we are incorporating into our open digital ecosystem platform. Every partner and customer in Qatar can connect, discover use cases on the digital platform, and become a collaborator in the solutions we are crafting.”