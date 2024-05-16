World's Only Floating Nuclear Power Plant: WANO Completes Peer Review Mission

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

The World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) has completed the follow-up peer review mission to the world's sole Floating Nuclear Power Plant (FNPP) in Chukotka of Russia. The objective was to inspect the compliance with the recommendations concerning the FNPP given in 2022.

WANO mission comprising Chinese, Russian and other international experts conducted the job for a week.

The mission was conducted in two stages: the first was carried out in the FNPP training unit, where they train operating personnel of the plant, and the second one was organized on the site.

About 20 employees of the floating nuclear power plant participated in the work with the mission experts. WANO experts jointly with plant representatives assessed the FNPP operation and worked out measures aimed at improving the plant safety and reliability.

not only analyzed plant documentation, but also monitored the work and interviewed the FNPP personnel. They discussed the results of the review and informed plant managers.

“The experts assessed the focus areas including risk management, operation, maintenance and repair, radiation safety, etc.,” said Dmitry Zerkal, Head of the WANO mission. He noted that according to the review findings, the FNPP has achieved good results in all areas.







Objective of WANO mission is to improve safety at all NPPs worldwide. Peer review and exchange of best practices are parts of the WANO support missions aimed at ensuring nuclear safety.

Floating power units (FPU) represent a modern high-tech solution for reliable and cost-effective power supply to coastal and isolated regions from a carbon-neutral source. Dozens of countries and regions are expressing their interest in FNPPs. The Arctic zone alone is estimated to need up to 15 floating power units.

