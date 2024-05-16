Discover the Essence of Spring in the Mediterranean at Helios in Hyatt Regency Dubai

(MENAFN- Virtue mena)

Dubai, UAE, 15 May 2024–



Helios, the captivating rooftop lounge & bar perched atop Hyatt Regency Dubai, invites guests to enjoy the allure of the Mediterranean. With its Santorini-inspired ambiance and panoramic views of Dubai's skyline, Helios offers a unique experience blending Greek cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and stunning vistas.



Perched above the vibrant Dubai cityscape, Helios transports guests to the enchanting shores of Santorini with its Santorini-styled ambiance and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and the nearby Dubai Islands. Whether basking in the golden hues of the sunset or enjoying the warmth of Greek hospitality, Helios offers the perfect setting to unwind and indulge in a sensory feast.



“Our aim at Helios is to capture the spirit of the Greek islands and bring it to life in the heart of Dubai,” said Tarek ElTokhey, Director of Food and Beverage / Events, Hyatt Regency Dubai. “With our curated menu of authentic Greek dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and chill-out tunes, we invite guests to embark on a journey of culinary discovery and relaxation.”



Helios' menu is a celebration of the vibrant flavors and premium ingredients that define Greek cuisine. From the first bite to the last, guests embark on a culinary journey through the Mediterranean, with each dish crafted to capture the essence of Greece. Indulge in a symphony of flavors with our traditional mezze platters, where every bite tells a story of heritage and tradition. Savor the freshness of the sea with succulent grilled meats and seafood, expertly prepared to perfection. Highlights from the menu include the exquisite Calamatiani Marinated Kalamata Olives with Herbs, the refreshing Dakos Salad, the classic Greek Salad, and the tender Grilled Octopus, each dish a testament to the rich tapestry of flavors found in Greek cuisine. At Helios, every dish is a culinary masterpiece, inviting guests to experience the true taste of the Mediterranean.



Complementing the culinary offerings, Helios' handcrafted cocktails and flavored shishas add an extra layer of indulgence to the experience. From classic favorites to innovative creations, there's something to suit every palate and preference.



Break away from the mundane and elevate your dining experience at Helios, where the allure of Greek hospitality intertwines with the enchantment of the Mediterranean.







