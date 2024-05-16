MG Motor unveils the all-new MG 7 luxury Sedan in Saudi Arabia: A Bold and Stylish Sedan Combining Luxury and Performance

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company and the official distributor for MG Motor in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of the all-new MG 7 sedan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Representing a significant expansion of the British-born brands’ car line-up, the MG 7 exudes sophistication with its striking design, cutting-edge technology, and performance-driven features. Equipped with a choice of 1.5L or 2.0L turbocharged petrol engines, the all-new MG 7 promises an exhilarating driving experience and will be available to customers in Saudi Arabia starting from May 2024.

Jiad Modern Motors lifted the curtains on the all-new MG 7, which will be a valuable addition to the sedan market in Saudi Arabia, during a grand ceremony held at Laylati Hall in Jeddah. The event was led by Managing Director Eng. Ihab Elfeky, and attended by senior executives of Jiad Modern Motors, distinguished businessmen, local media representatives, and social media influencers.

Prices for the new MG 7 start from SAR 89,900 (including VAT), ensuring the new model offers remarkable value for its class while combining economy, style, and performance with innovative features. Additionally, customers will benefit from a generous 6-year/200,000km manufacturers’ warranty, providing exceptional peace of mind.

The MG 7 introduces to the MG lineup the first-ever large sedan, meticulously engineered for precision and elegance. It is complemented by a streamlined aerodynamic design that ensures it stands out on the road, while seamlessly merging sophistication with style. Elevating its appearance even further are the 19-inch wheels, enhancing the vehicle's dynamic look.

The eye-catching design elements continue inside the cabin where occupants are greeted with integrated motorsport seats, meticulously designed for ergonomic support. The top trim model features seats crafted with luxury silk Nappa leather, microfiber suede, and European textured piping for added sophistication and an elevated feel. The driver's seat offers convenient 6-way electric adjustment for personalised comfort and ease of manoeuvre.

This level of comfort extends to the driving capabilities of the MG 7, with features that have been designed to elevate the experience behind the wheel. Depending on the trim, drivers can enjoy features including a super sport mode button conveniently located on the steering wheel, providing an immersive racing experience tailored for precision driving. Its 10.25-inch front screen complemented by a 12.3-inch infotainment display caters for an immersive drive. The top-tier model comes equipped with a premium Bose sound system, featuring 14 speakers and central point virtual sound technology allowing for an exceptional listening experience.

In addition to its technological features, the MG 7 offers a wide range of active safety features, ensuring peace of mind on the road for all occupants. Among the advanced driver-assistance systems available, depending on the model, are Front Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keep System, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The 1.5L turbocharged MG 7 features a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, offering 185 HP. Coming in DEL and STD trims, the STD trim is equipped with a PVC foaming steering wheel and rear cameras, while the DEL boasts a leather steering wheel and a 360-degree camera. The DEL model also offers a panoramic sunroof, which can be adjusted using the smart key.

On the other hand, the 2.0L turbocharged variant comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and 261 HP providing seamless power delivery. The LUX trim includes a panoramic sunroof, also operable via the smart key with the added convenience of an electric tailgate function and an active retractable tail wing, enhancing its sporty appearance.

Speaking on this occasion, Managing Director of Jiad Modern Motors Eng. Ihab Elfeky said “We are delighted to launch the all-new MG 7, the latest model, and the first-ever large sedan of the MG lineup, in the Saudi market. MG 7 has been meticulously engineered for precision and elegance which reflects the brand’s constant pursuit of perfection in the automotive world.

Eng. Elfeky went on to say “Jiad Modern Motors is always keen to meet the demands of MG customers in the Saudi market by introducing the latest designs of the most popular automotive brand in line with its launch in the Saudi market being one of the most important automotive markets in the world. The new MG 7 will be available in MG showrooms in Jeddah, Dammam, and Riyadh which were constructed by Jiad Modern Motors to the highest standards, reflecting the companys’ commitment to meeting the growing demand in Saudi Arabia by offering unmatched experience in terms of sales as a part of our company’s strategy to expand showrooms to meet the growing demand for MG cars in the Saudi market and to enhance after-sales service outlets, as well as facilitating the supply and distribution of spare parts and offering quality services to MG customers”.

“The all-new MG 7 is complemented by a streamlined aerodynamic design that ensures it stands out on the road while offering an exhilarating driving experience that will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the automotive market in Saudi Arabia. With its eye-catching design and cutting-edge technology, MG 7 marks a new era of excellence in the sedan segment and contributes to the diversity of MG line of desirable vehicles in the Saudi market”, Eng. Elfeky added.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: "In response to evolving customer preferences, we've expanded our offering with the introduction of the first-ever large sedan from MG Motor equipped with sports features. This reflects our commitment to providing a car that excels on the road and embodies a state-of-the-art look and feel. The MG 7 perfectly blends advanced driving features and a sleek style, making it the ideal choice for customers seeking a dynamic driving experience."

The MG 7 is currently available in MG showrooms in Jeddah, Dammam, and Riyadh.





MENAFN16052024004361009251ID1108220484