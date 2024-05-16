'Scam’ Series Set To Return With Season Showcasing The Subrata Roy Saga

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The hit streaming series 'Scam' is set to return with its third part after 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' and 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'.

Titled, 'Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga', the new season of the series will follow the life of businessman Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara. In the early 2000s, Roy, who passed away in November last year, was accused of several financial wrongdoings, including chit-fund manipulations to fake investors.

In 2011, the stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) raised objections over two companies from the Sahara group accused of raising Rs 240 billion ($3.9 billion) from 30 million people through optionally fully convertible debentures.

Subrata Roy was arrested in 2014, and following his demise, around Rs 25,000 crore is still lying unclaimed with government authorities.

The new season is based on the book 'Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay'.

Hansal Mehta, the showrunner and director of the series, said in a statement,“'Scam' is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I'm thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger-than-life story alive.”

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio Next, and helmed by Hansal Mehta. It will be available to stream on Sony LIV.