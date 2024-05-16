BYH Exhibition 2024 Draws Massive Number Of Visitors, Exhibitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since its opening on Monday, Build Your House (BYH) Exhibition 2024 has attracted a vast number of visitors, exhibitors, and speakers to its four-day event hosted at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Providing Qataris with a rich tapestry of crucial insights into the realm of home construction, BYH exhibition delves into the intricacies of building a home, illuminating every step of the implementation process, from inception to completion.

Day 2 saw a significant influx of visitors engaging with over 250 consultants, contractors, and suppliers specializing in residential and housing needs, spanning design, construction, and renovation. Attendees of Build Your House Exhibition 2024 embarked on a journey of transformation, highlighted by the Second Gulf Housing Week. This dedicated space showcased booths from all six GCC countries, complemented by an esteemed lineup of fourteen speakers and moderators offering invaluable insights and perspectives on housing.

Distinguished representatives from various GCC ministries graced the event with their presence, beginning with a comprehensive tour of the exhibition floor, exploring the pavilions and stands of all participating entities and ministries from the GCC. Subsequently, these notable attendees actively engaged in a panel discussion centered on“Humanizing National Housing Projects.”

The panel discussion, led by His Excellency Fahid Muhammad Al-Khayarin, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development in the Ministry of Social Development and Family in the State of Qatar, featured distinguished panelists including H E Eng. Hamad Ali Sulaiman Al Nazwani, Undersecretary of Oman's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Housing, and H E Engineer Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program in the United Arab Emirates. Also contributing to the panel were Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Tawil, Deputy Minister for Stimulating Housing Supply and Real Estate Development in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H E Eng. Asim Abdul Latif Abdullah, Undersecretary of Housing and Urban Planning in Bahrain, and Mr. Rashid Al-Enezi, representing the Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare in Kuwait.