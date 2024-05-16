Juventus claims 15th Coppa Italia title with 1-0 victory over Atalanta

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Juventus secured their 15th Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) title with a narrow 1-0 victory over Atalanta, clinching the coveted trophy with a goal courtesy of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. The decisive moment came early in the game, as Vlahovic found the back of the net in the fourth minute, setting the tone for Juventus' triumph at the Stadio Olimpico.



Despite their early lead, Juventus faced challenges throughout the match, with a notable goal attempt by Vlahovic being disallowed due to an offside call in the 73rd minute. However, the team remained resilient in their defensive efforts, fending off attacks from Atalanta, including a close call when a shot from Atalanta's Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, was deflected from the goal post in the 79th minute.



As the match progressed, Juventus continued to showcase their offensive prowess, with young midfielder Fabio Miretti unleashing a powerful shot that unfortunately struck the crossbar in the 83rd minute. Despite their missed opportunities, Juventus maintained their one-goal advantage with steadfast defensive play, ultimately emerging victorious and clinching the Coppa Italia.



With this triumph, Juventus further solidified their status as the most successful team in the history of the Coppa Italia, adding another prestigious trophy to their illustrious collection. The win not only highlights Juventus' enduring dominance in Italian football but also underscores the team's ability to rise to the occasion and deliver under pressure on the grandest stages of the sport.

