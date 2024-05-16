Turkey’s manufacturers sell 4.5M products globally through Trendyol

(MENAFN) In March and April, Turkish manufacturers made significant strides in global e-commerce, with approximately 4.5 million products finding buyers through the popular platform Trendyol. Recent data from the company highlights Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan as the leading destinations for these purchases, indicating a growing international appetite for Turkish goods. Among foreign cities, Riyadh, Jeddah, Baku, Dubai, Mecca, and Abu Dhabi emerged as hotspots for Turkish-made products, reflecting a diverse geographic interest.



On the domestic front, Turkish cities such as Gaziantep, Denizli, Adana, and Mersin saw robust sales, underscoring the strength of local manufacturing and consumer demand. Notably, Kocaeli made its debut in the top ten cities for exports, signaling its rising prominence in Turkey's export landscape. These trends signify not only the global reach of Turkish sellers but also the resilience and adaptability of the Turkish manufacturing sector in catering to diverse markets.



During the holy month of Ramadan, Turkish sellers witnessed a surge in sales, particularly in the Gulf region, where over 1 million items were sold on Trendyol. This remarkable figure accounted for a significant 25 percent of total sales during this period, indicating the platform's importance as a conduit for Turkish exports, especially during key cultural and religious events.



Looking back, the export volume of products sold by Turkish manufacturers on Trendyol amounted to an impressive USD650 million last year, underscoring the platform's pivotal role in facilitating international trade and showcasing the competitiveness of Turkish products on the global stage. As Turkish manufacturers continue to leverage e-commerce platforms like Trendyol to expand their reach and tap into new markets, the future looks promising for Turkey's export-driven economy.

