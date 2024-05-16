Ukraine At OSCE: Donetsk Region Remains Main Axis Of Russian Offensive

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army launched an offensive operation in the north of Kharkiv region with the aim of stretching Ukrainian forces but Donetsk region remains the main area of Russia's attack.

That's according to a statement by Ukraine's delegation to the OSCE, made by First Secretary of the Permanent Mission to international organizations in Vienna, Danylo Kubai, during consultations within the framework of the Security Cooperation Forum, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

On May 10, Russian troops crossed the state border of Ukraine in the north of Kharkiv region, launching an offensive operation, intensively shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders with artillery and MLR systems, he recalled. Ukraine's Armed Forces immediately reacted to the Russian attacks and fierce fighting continues near the border, the official added.

He noted that the Russian army deployed a significant grouping for the offensive push on the Kharkiv axis with an“obvious” goal of disorienting and stretching the Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, the Donetsk region remains the main area of Russia's attack as 33 assaults were repelled yesterday in the Pokrovsk direction and 12 – toward Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian diplomat said.

According to Kubai, by intensifying hostilities in Kharkiv region, Russia is also trying to take advantage of the delays in arms supplies from partners to advance in certain areas of the front.

Since Russia has chosen the path of war, there is no other way to preserve freedom than to fight back, the diplomat stressed. At the same time, in close cooperation with international partners, Ukraine continues to prepare for the first Global Peace Summit, which will take place in Switzerland on June 15-16.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's delegation on Wednesday once again blocked the meeting of one of the permanent decision-making bodies of the OSCE, the Forum for Security Cooperation (FSC).

The Ukrainian Mission to the OSCE stated that the reason for such actions by the Russians is the total support of Ukraine within the Organization, as well as Russia's inability to change the current situation.

Instead, despite such actions by Russia, the Croatian Chairmanship of the OSCE FSC held an event on Wednesday in an alternative format – consultations. During the event, the participating countries strongly condemned Russian aggression and expressed their readiness to provide support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

This is an illustrative photo