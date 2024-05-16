Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,520 In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost an estimated 488,460 military personnel as killed or wounded in action since the invasion on February 24, 2022.

That's including 1,520 personnel in the past day alone, reports the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 7,529 Russian tanks (+19 in the past day), 14,538 (+30) armored combat vehicles, 12,565 (+27) artillery systems, 1,070 MLR systems, 798 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 351 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 2,200 (+1) UAVs, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 17,048 (+93) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,062 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

U.S. focused on backing Ukraine's defenses - White House

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Ukraine's report at the OSCE, Donetsk region remains the main axis of Russia's ongoing offensive, while a separate enemy grouping is attempting to stretch Ukraine's defense lines by launching a push in the north of Kharkiv region.