RX Japan Drives Global Interest In Japanese Food Excellence With 8Th JAPAN's FOOD EXPORT FAIR

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Excitement builds in the world of food trade as RX Japan, Japan's largest trade show organiser, ramps up preparations for the 8th JAPAN'S FOOD EXPORT FAIR, set to take place on June 19-21, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight. Held concurrently with JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX), this key event caters specifically to international buyers seeking a wide variety of Japanese food and beverage products.



Recognising the international surge in the popularity of Japanese cuisine, RX Japan created this exhibition to serve as a dedicated platform to connect international businesses directly with premier Japanese food and beverage producers.



This year's edition is expected to host over 900 exhibitors*, with leading brands such as Ajinomoto, Bourbon, NH Foods, Miyazaki Export Association, and many others preparing to showcase a vast array of products, including agri-food, seafood, meat, processed food, Japanese tea, beverages and alcohol, confectionery and snacks, health and beauty food, sustainable and free-from options, seasonings and spices, and more.



With the expo's global appeal, the summer edition is expected to draw about 27,000 visitors* from over 70 countries, including major importers, supermarkets, restaurants, and department stores. International visitors can gain invaluable insights into Japan's culinary culture, which, in turn, can help them effectively source, market, and integrate Japanese food products into their offerings.



Strategic Advantages for International Food Businesses



One of the distinguishing features of the event is its commitment to facilitating a seamless experience for attendees, particularly those concerned about language barriers. Exhibitors at "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR are encouraged to have English-speaking staff on site, fostering an environment conducive to international trade.



Moreover, the expo offers a unique "Appointment Booking Service," allowing attendees to pre-book meetings with exhibitors onsite. Through personalised "My Page" portals, registered users can efficiently manage appointments, access exhibitor information, and streamline their purchasing activities.



A Comprehensive Marketplace



In addition to showcasing food products, the expo will feature exhibitors specialising in tableware, kitchen tools, logistics, and transportation solutions, offering a one-stop shop for attendees looking to upgrade their equipment and services.



Mr. Hiroaki Saito, RX Japan representative, emphasised the benefits of attending the event, especially for international visitors, stating: "JAPAN'S FOOD EXPOR FAIR is a B2B trade show that exhibits Japanese F&B products. It provides a unique opportunity for international buyers and distributors to discover and procure high-quality Japanese products."



"JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR invites food enthusiasts, industry professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs to explore, learn, and grow their network at this extraordinary showcase of Japan's dynamic culinary industry.



Visit the official website at to register and learn more about the 8th "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR.



A World of Food & Beverages Awaits at JFEX



Maximise your "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR visit by exploring the global F&B experience awaiting you at JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX). JFEX is an extensive event comprised of two editions: JFEX Summer, which will be held alongside "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR on June 19-21 alongside "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR, and JFEX Winter, happening on November 27-29 at Makuhari Messe.



JFEX attracts thousands of exhibitors and attendees from around the world, showcasing a diverse range of food and beverage products across four distinct shows: JFEX FOOD, JFEX WINE & SPIRITS, JFEX MEAT & DAIRY, and JFEX PREMIUM.



*including concurrent shows







Company :-RX Japan

User :- RX Japan

Email :...

Phone :- +81-3-6739-4133

Mobile:- +81-3-6739-4133

Url :-