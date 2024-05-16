(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

ONEOTT Intertainment Ltd. (OIL), India’s 4th largest private Internet Service Provider (ISP) and Triple Play Broadband, a Class A regional ISP with a strong presence in Delhi & the national capital region have announced a strategic alliance. OIL, a part of NXTDIGITAL Media Group and a subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS), will work with Triple Play to leverage its vast expanse of fibre and direct broadband customers across the predominantly commercial regions of the national capital region, especially Gurugram. The alliance comes close on the heels of entering into an agreement with leading Mumbai-base ISP Seven Star – for acquiring a majority stake.

OIL has been on an aggressive growth drive and the alliance with Triple Play and acquisition of a majority in Seven Star’s broadband business in quick succession reflects the focus, adding over 100,000 subscribers in high ARPU markets. Triple Play is a well-established broadband player, with strong customer relationships in Delhi and NCR regions. The alliance is looking to focus on increasing broadband penetration in these markets whilst in parallel offering IPTV and OTT services to its customers.

Said Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director at HGS and MD and CEO of OIL “Triple Play is an exceptional ISP in terms of market reach and quality of service and we’re delighted to welcome them into the Hinduja fold. We’re committed to working together to deliver value to our customers; a commitment which is also solidly reflected in us acquiring a majority stake in Seven Star’s broadband business, with whom we entered into an alliance earlier this year.”





