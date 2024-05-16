"Art of Living Mall" Launches Major Discount Initiative

(MENAFNEditorial) "Art of Living Mall," a leading center in furniture and home decor, has announced the launch of a community initiative offering exceptional discounts of up to 75% on a wide array of home furnishings, children’s rooms, and accessories, in addition to discounts on bills.

Manal Al Johari, the media face of the campaign, known for her continuous support of community activities, stated, "The campaign, under the slogan 'Together We Revive Your Kingdom,' aims to assist families. We feel it is important to support our community and believe that everyone deserves a home that provides them with security and comfort."

The campaign will last for one month, during which the mall offers everyone the chance to refurnish their homes at affordable prices, while continuing to enhance its role as a fundamental pillar in uplifting the local community. Al-Johari added, "This initiative reflects our appreciation for the spirit of the community."

"Art of Living Mall" invites everyone to visit and take advantage of this unique opportunity to renew and decorate their homes in a way that reflects their exquisite taste and restores warmth and stability to their lives.





MENAFN16052024000070016494ID1108219838