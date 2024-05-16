The Netherlands“Very Actively” Helping Ukraine Fend Off Russia - Deputy Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Iryna Borovets of Ukraine emphasized that "the Netherlands is a country that very actively helps Ukraine repel the enemy."

She spoke in an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

The official noted that a number of important meetings took place during her working visit to the Netherlands, including with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren, Director General for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marcel de Vink, and Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf.

"We are grateful for the financial, military, and humanitarian assistance being provided by the Netherlands. We are also grateful for the very active participation of the Netherlands in the F-16 coalition as we hope that we will see these warplanes in our skies really soon. The allocation of an additional EUR 1 billion worth of military aid is also critical for Ukraine as it will give us the ability to fight effectively. In addition, we spoke of the engagement of the Netherlands in implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula. We also appreciate that the Netherlands has confirmed its participation in the Peace Summit, that the Netherlands will be represented at the highest level. We spoke of how Ukraine sees further steps beyond the Summit. The main thing is that the Netherlands stands with us, it's with us on all these issues. That is, here in the Netherlands, we enjoy massive support," she said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte , will participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Rutte , discussing the inaugural Peace Summit and further defense cooperation.

The head of state briefed Rutte on the ongoing Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, communities, and energy facilities.