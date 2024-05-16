Egypt Trials 1St Fleet Of Electric Taxis In New Administrative Capital

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 16 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt kicked off a pilot programme yesterday, for operating the country's first fleet of electric taxis, in its newly-built New Administrative Capital (NAC), aiming to provide eco-friendly and smart transportation options.

The initial phase sees 10 electric vehicles deployed within the NAC, currently home to most government ministries and institutions.

The fleet, owned by Egypt's Ministry of Transportation, will consist of 85 China-made MG4s and 60 Chevrolet Bolt cars. It will be operated by a local Egyptian company.

“These initial 10 electric cars mark the first stage,” said George Michael, CEO of Caesar Clean Energy Transportation Solution, the project operator, said, indicating a swift rollout for the remaining vehicles and potential expansion beyond the NAC boundaries.

“The new electric cars are very safe...they are equipped with interior and exterior surveillance systems, and GPS devices to ensure the safety of commuters during trips,” Michael said.

Beyond safety, the initiative aligns with Egypt's broader push for smart and sustainable transportation solutions, he added.