The Authority Of Social Contribution Ma'an, Allocated AED 91M In Contributions Of Individuals And Organisations To Support Social Projects In 2023

AED 91M in contributions were allocated across various sectors in Abu Dhabi 57 social projects, dedicated to delivering solutions that addresses social priorities, were successfully launched to benefit different community groups in Abu Dhabi, including people of determination, patients, senior citizens, and orphans, amongst others

Abu Dhabi, 15 May, 2024 - The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, Abu Dhabi Government's official channel to receive social contributions has released its contribution allocation report for 2023, highlighting the diverse social projects supported.



The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an enables the community and corporates to support projects that addresses key social priorities. In the past year, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an launched 57 impactful projects across the social, health, environment and infrastructure, and education sectors, partnering with various partners including Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Family Care Authority and Al Noor Centre, among others.

Commenting on this accomplishment His Excellency Dr. Mughir Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development said , “Individuals have always been our paramount focus and our nation's true wealth. Today, we celebrate the impact achieved on the community of Abu Dhabi through the social contributions received by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, the Government of Abu Dhabi's official channel to receive social contributions. In 2023, a total of AED 91M were directed towards projects addressing social priorities, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for our community members.'

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, said:“Through transparent deployment for our partners, we are committed to nurturing and expanding our valuable partnerships to continue developing sustainable and innovative solutions that achieve long-lasting effects on the lives of the entire Abu Dhabi community. The social impact achieved as a result of the funds allocated, partnerships fostered, and projects launched is a testament to our unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life and social fabric in Abu Dhabi. We believe in collaboration to create impact at scale, and partnerships are a key factor in our continued success.”

Her Excellency Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of the Family Care Authority, stated:“We greatly value the vital support extended by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an in fortifying Abu Dhabi's social sector, positioning it among the most robust on a global level. The collaborative efforts between the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an and the Family Care Authority directly influence our mission towards advancing the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy. As a key partner, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an has been instrumental in collaborating with the FCA and has equipped us with the relevant support to produce initiatives, services, and facilities that positively impact society and benefit all members of the Abu Dhabi community.

Our joint commitment towards supporting social sector entities and the betterment of the community aligns seamlessly with our mandate, and together, alongside our other social sector partners, we are forging an even more inclusive, collaborative, and cohesive society.”

Majdi Abd El Muhdi, Head – Corporate Communications Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said:“ADCB is proud of its strategic partnership with The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an. Through this collaboration, we aim to amplify our social impact and support initiatives that contribute to the development and prosperity of our communities. We believe that the sustainable success of our business is closely connected to the health and wellbeing of our communities, which is why we are investing in vital areas such as education, health and digital innovation. We look forward to working closely with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an and are committed to supporting community initiatives that are in the best interest of our society.”

A total of AED 91M was allocated across several sectors, benefiting 161,059 people. A significant portion, AED 41.1M, was directed towards the social sector through 28 projects. This funding supports initiatives that address social priorities, promote social well-being, and empower multiple community groups in Abu Dhabi, to create a more inclusive and cohesive society.

Another substantial allocation, totalling AED 28.05M, was allocated to the health sector, supporting 12 projects aimed towards social healthcare services.

The education sector received AED 9.3M divided across 10 projects, highlighting a commitment to providing quality education and enhancing educational opportunities to support students from low-income families. This investment is essential for the development of the society as a whole and targets the education of all ages.

Lastly, AED 12.7M was allocated to the environment and infrastructure sector to support seven projects focused on sustainable development, protecting the environment and improving infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for residents.

Moreover, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an has successfully raised funds through ATM & ADPAY, totalling AED 1.8M, which was effectively distributed across 7 different project and benefiting various community groups including; People of Determination, senior citizens, students, patients and orphans, amongst others.

As Abu Dhabi Government's dedicated platform to receive social contributions, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an is encouraging financial contributions to drive the initiatives forward, with 100 per cent of fundraising set to be transparently deployed to support programmes addressing causes across a variety of sectors.

By partnering with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, corporates and businesses can co-develop and implement social impact programs to achieve their CSR goals as well as deliver sustainable benefits to the community.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an enables the community to select projects that resonate with their own beliefs and values, allowing them to play an active role in contributing to Abu Dhabi's vision of a collaborative cohesive society and inclusive communities.