Chris Hemsworth Is Overcome By Emotions As ‘Furiosa’ Gets 6-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) The Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy-starrer 'Furiosa' received a thunderous response at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
The audience at the world premiere of director George Miller's prequel, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga', gave the high-octane action film a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.
Taylor-Joy blew kisses into the camera, while Hemsworth looked teary-eyed at the rapturous response.
“We worked very hard on this film, and it'll be very interesting to see what you make of it,” Miller said briefly, taking a microphone to address the crowd.“Thank you for having us.”
Set in a post-apocalyptic world before the events of 'Fury Road', 'Furiosa' steps into the shoes of Charlize Theron for the title role, reports variety.
Early in the film, a young Furiosa is kidnapped and imprisoned by a group of bandits led by Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth).
The 'Fury Road' prequel was one of the most-anticipated premieres at this year's Cannes.
