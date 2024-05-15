Graphisoft Takes Center Stage As Title Sponsor At Singapore Archifest 2024, Showcasing Innovation And Leadership In Architecture

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Singapore and regional Industry professionals can anticipate Graphisoft's latest BIM product innovations, including BIMx on Apple Vision Pro, simplifying workflows and meeting local CORENET X, IDD, and IFC-SG requirements. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2024 - Graphisoft , the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution developer for architecture and multidisciplinary design, proudly announces its role as the Title Sponsor of the Singapore AF Conference at Singapore Archifest, scheduled for May 15-17.









From right: Chidambaram Chidambaram (Graphisoft), Ar. Melvin HJ Tan (SIA), Tan Kiat How (Senior Minister of State for National Development, Singapore), Edmund Lau (Graphisoft), Tan Tian Chong (Aptiv8 IT Solutions)

Graphisoft's sponsorship underscores its commitment to advancing the architectural profession and supporting the community with innovative solutions. "As a leading provider of BIM solutions , we are dedicated to fostering progress and creativity among architects. We are excited to enrich lives and inspire futures as the title sponsor of the AF Conference," said Edmund Lau, Managing Director of Graphisoft Singapore.



The collaboration between Singapore Institute of Architects and Graphisoft holds profound importance and significance. Archifest offers attendees a plethora of experiences, from exploring Architectural Specifier Market (ASM) Expo, the AF Expo, Conference, and Forum, to immersive design award presentations and networking opportunities. Graphisoft is honoured to participate and deliver profound insights into cutting-edge BIM solutions and pioneering tools meticulously designed to enhance architectural excellence.



Graphisoft has unveiled its latest innovation, BIMx on Apple Vision Pro , marking a significant advancement in architectural visualization. This cutting-edge technology offers an unparalleled immersive environment, bringing design concepts to life more interactively and engagingly.



In addition to BIMx on Apple Vision Pro, Graphisoft will showcase its powerful BIM solution, Archicad Collaborate . This platform enhances workflows with real-time, collaborative capabilities, ensuring seamless compliance with local standards such as CORENET X with IFC-SG and IDD.



Furthermore, there will be expert presentations on the advanced Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) workflow throughout the entire building lifecycle using Nemetschek Group software, including Graphisoft , Bluebeam , dRofus , dTwin , and Solibri . These tools boost innovation, visualization, and collaboration in the AEC industry.



These innovations highlight Graphisoft's commitment to pushing the boundaries of architectural design and collaboration, providing architects with the tools they need to create and communicate their visions more effectively.



Visit Graphisoft booth D03 and take advantage of this unique opportunity to see these powerful digital tools, which support efficient, cost-effective project delivery solutions, in action.









