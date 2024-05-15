State Judge In Oklahoma Blocks Anti-ESG Law

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Oklahoma is a major producer of gas and oil in the United States. Last week, a state judge barred a law that
forbids pension systems
in the state from working with companies that limit investment in the gas and oil industry.
Judge Sheila Stinson of Oklahoma County District issued a temporary injunction blocking the law's enforcement. In her ruling, the judge explained that the state's constitution required that retirement funds be managed exclusively for the beneficiaries' benefit. She also noted that the law contained unclear and conflicting definitions for key terms, in addition to countering...
