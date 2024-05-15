Investornewsbreaks EF Hutton Collaborates With IBN To Provide Coverage, Elevate Visibility Of Annual Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EF Hutton, a fast-paced, high-growth investment bank founded by experienced investment professionals, is working with IBN
(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications firm and content distributor; IBN is an official media sponsor for today's
EF Hutton Annual Global Conference in New York City. As a media sponsor, IBN has focused on elevating the visibility of today's event through amplified article syndication as well as an array of digital solutions designed increase recognition of participating companies and conference sponsors. As part of those efforts, IBN provided its audiences with summaries on each participating company and issued a special conference-focused email broadcast to subscribers of multiple investment newsletters.“We are thrilled to be collaborating with EF Hutton once again for their annual global conference,” said IBN director of global operations in the press release.“As we did during the inaugural conference, IBN has been deploying its expertise in social media outreach and other communication methods to generate wider interest among millions of online investors.”
About EF Hutton
EF Hutton, a fast-paced, high-growth investment bank founded by experienced investment professionals, provides strategic advice and customized financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies around the world. EF Hutton's leadership has an extensive history of working with a broad spectrum of well-established clients across a range of services, including capital markets and institutional sales, investment banking, and research and strategy. For more information about the company, please visit .
