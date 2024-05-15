Investornewsbreaks EF Hutton Collaborates With IBN To Provide Coverage, Elevate Visibility Of Annual Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EF Hutton, a fast-paced, high-growth investment bank founded by experienced investment professionals, is working with IBN

(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications firm and content distributor; IBN is an official media sponsor for today's

EF Hutton Annual Global Conference in New York City. As a media sponsor, IBN has focused on elevating the visibility of today's event through amplified article syndication as well as an array of digital solutions designed increase recognition of participating companies and conference sponsors. As part of those efforts, IBN provided its audiences with summaries on each participating company and issued a special conference-focused email broadcast to subscribers of multiple investment newsletters.“We are thrilled to be collaborating with EF Hutton once again for their annual global conference,” said IBN director of global operations in the press release.“As we did during the inaugural conference, IBN has been deploying its expertise in social media outreach and other communication methods to generate wider interest among millions of online investors.”

To view the full press release, visit

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, a fast-paced, high-growth investment bank founded by experienced investment professionals, provides strategic advice and customized financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies around the world. EF Hutton's leadership has an extensive history of working with a broad spectrum of well-established clients across a range of services, including capital markets and institutional sales, investment banking, and research and strategy. For more information about the company, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN