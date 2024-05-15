HACC Recovers Two Russian Aircraft In Favor Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has recovered in favor of the state two passenger aircraft An-148-100E, owned by Russia's aviation leasing company, Ilyushin Finance Co.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Justice Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“By decision of May 15, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine sustained a claim filed by the Ukrainian Justice Ministry against Ilyushin Finance Co. JSC regarding the application of sanctions stipulated in Clause 1-1, Part 1, Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Sanctions',” the report states.

According to the ministry, Ilyushin Finance Co. JSC is a specialized company, which is part of Russia's state corporation Rostec. The company is responsible for the functional area in the field of leasing, maintenance management and sales of Russian-manufactured aircraft.

Being part of Rostec, Ilyushin Finance Co. JSC holds its niche and generally ensures the functioning of the air transportation industry, which is strategically important to the Russian Federation.

The ministry mentioned that, before and during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ilyushin Finance Co. JSC was systematically cooperating with the top political leadership of the Russian Federation and participating in the material and technical support of Russian armed aggression by supplying aircraft and component parts to the law enforcement agencies and structural subdivisions of Russia's defense ministry.

Moreover, acting as Russia's leading lessor, Ilyushin Finance Co. JSC plays a significant role in supporting the aviation industry and, therefore, contributes to the efforts of Russia's top political leadership to counter the sanction restrictions imposed on the Russian Federation in the context of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

“By the decision of the HACC, two medium-haul passenger aircraft An-148-100E were recovered in favor of the state,” the ministry concluded.

Ukrainian Justice Deputy Minister Inna Bohatykh mentioned on Facebook that the above aircraft are on the territory of Ukraine.

“Interestingly, it is one of the two hearings where, in addition to the representative, the sanctioned individual takes part personally. In online format, however, via video link,” Bohatykh added.

A reminder that, in December 2023, the Ukrainian Justice Ministry filed a claim with the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) regarding the application of sanctions by seizing in favor of the state two aircraft owned by Russia's Ilyushin Finance Co.