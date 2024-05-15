In Mykolaiv, Number Of People Injured In Missile Strike Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a missile attack on Mykolaiv by Russian troops has increased to six.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Rescuers extinguished the fire on the territory of the service station caused by the enemy strike.

The State Emergency Service involved 42 firefighters and eight pieces of equipment. The Magirus Wolf R1 tactical robot and two water trucks were also involved.

As reported, on the afternoon of May 15, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv, hitting the industrial zone. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out at a service station.

The fire spread throughout an area of 400 square meters. The building and cars parked nearby were on fire. Five people were reported injure.