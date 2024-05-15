Switzerland May Relax Arms Export Rules While Keeping Ban On Supplies To Ukraine In Place

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland may allow an expansion of arms exports, but at the same time, the country's government will maintain the current ban on weapons supplies to Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform saw.

"The Swiss government wants to be able to sidestep the country's rigid neutrality to allow more weapons exports but will maintain a ban on shipments to Ukraine," the report reads.

As noted, the Swiss government will be able to lift arms export restrictions in exceptional circumstances and for a limited period of time if the move is in line with the foreign policy or national security interests of Switzerland.

However, Switzerland previously prohibited Germany, Spain and Denmark from sending Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. That rule shall not be revised.

Switzerland retains a ban on the sale of weapons to countries in conflict unless they fight under the UN mandate. Because of this, even against the backdrop of a global defense boom, Swiss arms manufacturers have been losing competition, Bloomberg notes.

About three quarters of Swiss arms exports go to European nations. Germany is now the biggest buyer, with Berlin buying almost 170 million francs worth of arms in 2023, according to government stats.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in January, Switzerland announced it would host a peace summit at the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. The talks will take place on June 15-16 at the resort of Bürgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden outside Lucerne.