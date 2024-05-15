Kuwait Edu. Min. Thanks Leadership For Reinstatement, Vows To Improve System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Adel Al-Adwani relayed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for renewing their confidence in him and reinstating him in position.

Al-Adwani, in a statement on Wednesday after taking the constitutional oath, said that this comes with great responsibilities in facing the challenges opposing the educational sector.

The Minister asserted determination to move forth in executing leaderships' directives of arriving at an educational vision with quality, excellence, and in par with global developments.

They will be taking serious measures to improve the educational system in all its dimensions, create a stimulating environment for innovation, and promote scientific research.

He underlined importance of creating investment opportunities to achieve financial sustainability, indicating that the youth are the true wealth and investment of this country.

Al-Adwani took note of the efforts of all Ministry employees and called on academics and families alike to unite efforts and cooperate to accomplish sought after achievements. (end)

