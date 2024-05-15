Israeli Airstrike Kills 1, Injures Others

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, May 15 (Petra) -- One person was martyred and others were injured in an Israeli warplane airstrike on the Mansouri plain in Tyre, south Lebanon.A Lebanese security source told the Petra correspondent in Beirut that "the martyr and the wounded are Syrian nationals, and the missile fell on their place of residence and they were taken to the hospital."He explained, "Israeli drones successively shelled Yaroun, Aytaroun and Ksarat al-Urush between the towns of Aramta and Jabal al-Rayhan, while other drones flew in the airspace of the city of Tyre.""The outskirts of al-Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab came under Israeli artillery shelling," the source added