Matured Altcoins Are Losing Strength

Neither the meme mania in equities, the overall positivity in stock indices, nor the weakening dollar seems to be helping cryptocurrencies right now. Crypto market capitalisation is down 0.1% and has been moving around the current $2.29 trillion level for the past seven days.

Bitcoin is trading near $61.9K, forming a sequence of higher intraday lows on the daily timeframes. Meanwhile, a month-old downside resistance is still in place. Bitcoin is approaching the top of this triangle, which could lead to a sharp increase in volatility. The trigger in the near term promises to be the US inflation report, which has had a strong impact on markets, including cryptocurrencies, in recent months.

The medium-term picture also indicates that some old altcoins are having a tough time. In addition to Ethereum, Cardano has been consolidating near the lower end of its range in recent months, having already given up more than half of its gains since the lows of October. It pulled back under the 200-day average and formed a“death cross.” Litecoin has also not recovered from the powerful blow in April, testing its 200-day average.