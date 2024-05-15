Mark Zuckerberg Turns 40: Facebook CEO Shares UNSEEN Pictures From His Birthday Celebrations (SEE PHOTOS)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It was Mark Zuckerberg's birthday on May 14. As he turned 40, the Facebook founder recollected his memory by sharing a few pictures on social media.
One especially startling picture showed Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who had an astounding combined net worth of $296 billion. The photo depicted Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm, where he founded Facebook.
According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Zuckerberg has a net worth of $165.6 billion and Bill Gates has a total value of $130.4 billion, ranking fourth and ninth among the world's richest people.
Sharing his photo on Instagram along with Bill Gates, Zuckerberg wrote,“Harvard dorm where I launched Facebook (with special guest Bill Gates).”
Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard after he launched Facebook in 2004.
In surprising birthday images, Zuckerberg wears a black t-shirt, jeans, and a gold chain, a departure from his typical grey t-shirts and blue trousers.
Another photo Zuckerberg provided was of his first flat, which included a basic arrangement of a study table, chair and a mattress on the floor. "First flat with just a mattress on the floor where I stayed until we reached 100 million people," the caption said. Zuckerberg also revealed his childhood PC, where he learnt to code.
One photo depicted his "office lockdown," a reportedly small location where Zuckerberg and his colleagues most likely worked all night "fighting off competitors" in Facebook's early days. Another image shows a rebuilt "Pinocchio's Pizzeria," a student hangout where Zuckerberg appears to have spent a substantial amount of time kindling his entrepreneurial fire with slices.
Adding to the birthday fervour, Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan also shared his nostalgic pictures with her.
