Kuwaiti Diplomat: World Must Tackle Organized Crime, Terrorism Activities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 15 (KUNA) -- The world must address the increasing rate of organized crime and its links to terrorism activities, a Kuwaiti diplomat said on Wednesday.

This statement was delivered by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative at the UN and international organizations headquarters in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam at the 33rd session of the United Nations' Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) in Vienna.

A unified international stance is needed to address the increasing rates of organized crime now affecting the security and stability of several countries, he indicated, noting that such illicit acts were targeting the youth and the very fabric of society.

Al-Fassam affirmed that Kuwait was eager to contribute to global security efforts in line with the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

The State of Kuwait, on a national level, continues to implement measures to ensure security as well as solidify justice for all, he affirmed, adding that such measures were part of Kuwaiti Vision 2035.

He revealed that Kuwait had come up with several laws and regulations to bolster transparency, fight crime and corruption, in addition to boosting human rights.

Ambassador Al-Fassam went on to say that, Kuwait had signed and is part of a plethora of international agreements when it came to security cooperation, the handing in of wanted individuals and efforts to combat corruption.

In connection with cybercrime and criminal activities crossing borders, the Kuwaiti diplomat indicated that his country had issue a law in 2015 to counter cybercrime and also signed several regional and international agreements to prevent borders-hopping criminal activities.

Ambassador Al-Fassam took the chance to highlight the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, saying that the recent assault on the city of Rafah was part of a long series of crimes committed by the aggressors.

The international community and the world must put a halt to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people especially in the Gaza Strip, which right now needed an immediate ceasefire to allow the entry of much-required humanitarian aid, he stressed.

He called on the UNSC to take a resolution to ensure justice for the Palestinian people and allow them to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as a capital. (end)

amq













MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108216749