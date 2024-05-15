Chinese stock market sees declines across major indices on Wednesday

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Chinese stock market exhibited a downward trend, characterized by declines across major indices. Both the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Component Index saw negative movements, reflecting a broader sentiment of caution among investors. The Shanghai Composite Index retreated by 0.82 percent to settle at 3,119.9 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index experienced a similar decline of 0.88 percent, closing at 9,583.54 points.



Market activity, as measured by the combined turnover of stocks within these indices, amounted to 761.07 billion yuan (equivalent to approximately 107.12 billion U.S. dollars). This figure marked a decrease from the previous trading day's turnover of 824.56 billion yuan. Notably, sectors related to securities and power witnessed notable declines in share prices, contributing to the overall downward trajectory of the market. In contrast, shares associated with home appliances and property development recorded gains, offering some degree of resilience amid the broader market downturn.



Furthermore, the ChiNext Index, which tracks the performance of China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, also experienced a decrease, falling by 0.9 percent to close at 1,838.89 points on Wednesday. This decline underscores the breadth of the market correction, affecting not only established companies but also high-growth potential enterprises listed on the ChiNext board.



The market movement reflects a complex interplay of factors, including macroeconomic indicators, geopolitical developments, and investor sentiment. As investors navigate these uncertainties, fluctuations in stock prices are expected to persist, shaping market dynamics in the days ahead.

