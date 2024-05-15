KAFD Launches 5Th Cycle Of 'Parliamentary Fellowship Project'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) launched the 5th cycle of the "Parliamentary Fellowship Project," on Wednesday, in continuation of its role in integrating Jordan's youth into political life.The initiative also seeks to achieve the King's visions in political empowerment, which is based on providing youth Jordanians the opportunity to serve as research assistants for Lower House representatives to learn about their legislative and oversight role, a KAFD statement said.After passing a personal interview, the eligible youth will research and provide supporting information on draft laws or deliberations during the Lower House sessions, who will then join theoretical training on Jordan's political and parliamentary life, political and legal research, human rights, policy papers, political media skills, and party and parliamentary work.In its current edition, the project targets 50 Jordanian young men and women from all the Kingdom's governorates for the age group of 20-30 years and applications to participate are open via the link: , until May 30, within the set conditions and standards.To date, the fellowship project with the Lower House, which was launched in 2019, saw participation of 364 Jordanian young men and women in its past cycles in theoretical training, while 342 youths engaged in practical training within the House.