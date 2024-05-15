Water stored behind dams in Iran reaches over 33.09B cubic meters

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Iranian Energy Ministry, the total volume of water stored behind dams in Iran has reached over 33.09 billion cubic meters, indicating that approximately 67 percent of the country's dam capacity is currently filled. This figure is based on the latest available data from the ministry, which states that the total capacity of Iran's dam reservoirs stands at 50.5 billion cubic meters.



From the beginning of the current water year, which commenced in late September 2023, up to late May 11, the total volume of water inflow to Iran's dam reservoirs reached 30.34 billion cubic meters. Despite this significant inflow, it represents a three percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous water year, where water inflow totaled 31.12 billion cubic meters.



Conversely, the volume of water outflow from Iran's dams has seen an increase of five percent compared to the previous water year, reaching 18.9 billion cubic meters. This data highlights the complex dynamics of water management and usage in Iran, reflecting fluctuations in both inflow and outflow rates from dam reservoirs.



A report from the Water Resources Management Company in April noted a 10 percent decrease in water inflow to Iran's dams since the beginning of the current water year up to April 13, 2024, compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite recent precipitation events across the country, the overall volume of water in dam reservoirs has not seen significant changes compared to the previous year.



Recent rainfall and the melting of snow cover have contributed to increased water levels behind dams. However, it's important to note that the water levels remain lower compared to the previous year, indicating ongoing challenges in water resource management and conservation efforts in Iran.

